Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Yum China were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Yum China by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.