Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,688 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $239.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

