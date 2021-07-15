Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 712,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,029,000 after acquiring an additional 157,412 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 360,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $4,295,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.