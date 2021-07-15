Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.17 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $245.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.60 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.41.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

