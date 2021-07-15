Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) and (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) Head to Head Survey

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) and (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Thor Industries and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries 1 5 3 0 2.22 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thor Industries presently has a consensus price target of $134.38, indicating a potential upside of 25.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Thor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Thor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thor Industries and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries 4.97% 21.69% 8.88% N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thor Industries and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries $8.17 billion 0.73 $222.97 million $4.74 22.65 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

Thor Industries beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Milestone, Shadow Cruiser, Lithium, MPG, Radiance, Sundance, Stryker, Escape, Sportsmen, Connect, Venom, Gold, Durango, Sportster, Stratus, SportTrek, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Talon, Autumn Ridge, Telluride, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. It offers Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, Redhawk, Odyssey, Esteem, Emblem, Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles under the Buccaneer, Buerstner, Carado, Compass, CrossCamp, Dethleffs, Elddis, Eriba, Etrusco, Hymer, Laika, LMC, Niesmann+Bischoff, Sunlight, and Xplore brands. It offers aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers; and digital products and services for RVs. It provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

