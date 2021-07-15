Theta Fuel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83.56 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $83.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00249645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00035646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

