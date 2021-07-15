TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 2,857,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.10. Also, Director Eric Semler bought 5,714,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.20. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:MVEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76. TheMaven has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

