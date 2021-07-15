THEKEY (TKY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $62,808.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $62,808.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000065 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

