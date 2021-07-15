The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,615,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of The Wendy’s worth $73,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1,056.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 570,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 43,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

WEN stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

