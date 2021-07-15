The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $97.28.
In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total transaction of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,335,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,843 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,459 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,085 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 111,842 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,241,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
