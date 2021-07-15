The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total transaction of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,335,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,843 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,459 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,085 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 111,842 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,241,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

