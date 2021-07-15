The Swatch Group’s (SWGAY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SWGAY opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

