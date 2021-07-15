The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $7,603,750.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $138.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,777. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

