The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Sells $43,853.50 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.60. 398,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in The Kroger by 24.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 19.7% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. lifted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

