The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,755 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.