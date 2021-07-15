The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. The Kroger reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

KR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.60. 159,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in The Kroger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

