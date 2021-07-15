The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 1,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 37,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCF)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

