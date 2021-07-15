The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $178.42

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $178.42 and last traded at $178.39, with a volume of 7257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

