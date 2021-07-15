The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $20,579,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.