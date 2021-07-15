The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $52.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:GBX opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,337.34, a P/E/G ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

