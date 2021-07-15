The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Up 3%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price was up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 411,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,886,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$176.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

In related news, Director Jacques Dessureault acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 307,860 shares in the company, valued at C$98,515.20.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

