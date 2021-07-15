The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Conviction-Buy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

NYSE DTE opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.45 and a 12 month high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

