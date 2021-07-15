The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given a $437.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

