The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) to Sell

NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NGKSY remained flat at $$7.62 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572. NGK Spark Plug has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

