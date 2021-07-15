The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €111.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.93 ($118.74).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GXI stock opened at €87.10 ($102.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €92.46.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.