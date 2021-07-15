The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $63,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after buying an additional 487,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,130 shares of company stock valued at $147,782,647. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.96.

NYSE EL opened at $326.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.75 and a 12 month high of $326.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

