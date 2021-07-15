The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

The Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by 10.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. The Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect The Coca-Cola to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $56.44. 15,062,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,721,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

