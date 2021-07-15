The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 203,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,575,882. The company has a market cap of $241.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.