The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. The Clorox reported earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $180.13. 13,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,571. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.69. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

