The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $80.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 235,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 99,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

