The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $37.42 Average PT from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. CIBC cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 136,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,878. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.