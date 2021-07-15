The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by 44.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BK opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

