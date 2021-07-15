The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by 44.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.