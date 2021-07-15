Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $64.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Textron by 86.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $6,065,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.73. 26,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.56. Textron has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Textron will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

