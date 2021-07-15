Teresa M. Deitering Sells 1,347 Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Teresa M. Deitering sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $42,551.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,015 shares in the company, valued at $95,243.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $36.16 on Thursday. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.87.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in United Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

