TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.
T has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.42.
Shares of T stock opened at C$28.11 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.34. The company has a market cap of C$38.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.26%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
