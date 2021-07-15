Telos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $261,666.00 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Telos has a market cap of $35.73 million and $261,666.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Telos

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

