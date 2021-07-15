Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.12. 14,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $130.57 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $2.7837 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.