Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.02 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

