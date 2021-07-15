Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLTZY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.04 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 26.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

