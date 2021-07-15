Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TLTZY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. 477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.04 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.