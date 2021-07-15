Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.75

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and traded as low as $27.96. Teck Resources shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 625 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75.

About Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.