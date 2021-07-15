Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Insider Purchases A$141,054.36 in Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) insider Patrick (Pat) O’Sullivan bought 15,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.10 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of A$141,054.36 ($100,753.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Technology One’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Technology One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, and Corporate segments. It offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, human resource and payroll, financials, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

