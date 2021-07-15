TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 244 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NGG stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

