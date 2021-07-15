TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.18. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

