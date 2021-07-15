TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $442,000 in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,984,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,984,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSII opened at $9.95 on Thursday. FS Development Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

