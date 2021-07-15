Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGB. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.65.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $528.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.56. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 146,861 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,720,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

