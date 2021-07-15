Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $535.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 587,304 shares of company stock worth $17,571,956. 33.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.