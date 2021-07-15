Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 100,000 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 200,573 shares during the period. Meditor Group Ltd grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

