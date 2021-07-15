Syscoin (SYS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.94 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Syscoin has a market cap of $75.73 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00393844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,599,092 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.