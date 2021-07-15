Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a P/E ratio of 331.00 and a beta of 1.52. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $98,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

